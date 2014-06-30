FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carlyle, TPG looking to raise $2.4 bln in Healthscope IPO
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 30, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 3 years ago

Carlyle, TPG looking to raise $2.4 bln in Healthscope IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 30 (Reuters) - Buyout firms TPG Capital and Carlyle Group are aiming to raise as much as A$2.57 billion ($2.42 billion) in an initial public offering of shares in Australia’s Healthscope Ltd, making it the country’s third-largest ever listing.

In a prospectus lodged on Monday, Healthscope said it would raise total proceeds under the offer from A$2.25 billion to A$2.57 billion, assuming the final price is within its indicative price range.

The total number of shares available under the offer will be between 1.12 billion and 1.28 billion, on the same assumption. ($1 = 1.0618 Australian Dollars) (Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.