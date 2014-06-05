Australia's iSentia rises over 20 pct on market debut, extends strong IPO run

SYDNEY, June 5 (Reuters) - Shares in Australian media monitoring company iSentia Group Ltd IPO-ISG.AX jumped more than 20 percent on their market debut on Thursday, extending a run of strong initial public offerings on the Sydney stock exchange.

The shares climbed as much as 23 percent over their A$2.04 issue price after Australian investment firm Quadrant Private Equity sold 69.5 percent of the company in a A$283.56 million ($262.86 million) in the IPO.

The stock was up 19 percent at A$2.43 at 0425 GMT, while the benchmark index was down 0.4 percent. That put the newly listed company’s total market capitalisation at A$483 million, just over three times the A$160 million Quadrant paid for the company, then called Media Monitors, in 2010, according to local media.

After several successful large IPOs, Australia is on track for its biggest year of new share listings in almost a quarter century.

Later this month, TPG Capital Management Ltd and Carlyle Group LP are expected to decide whether to proceed with a listing for Australian healthcare company Healthscope Group, estimated to be worth about A$4 billion.