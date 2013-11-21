FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Pact Group seeks to raise $610 mln in December IPO - sources
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 21, 2013 / 3:31 AM / 4 years ago

Australia's Pact Group seeks to raise $610 mln in December IPO - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Australian packaging company Pact Group is seeking to raise A$649 million ($610 million) in its initial public offering (IPO), pricing its shares at A$3.80 each, sources said on Thursday.

The company is listing shares to repay debt and offer the company’s founder, Raphael Geminder, an opportunity to reduce his holding in the business from 100 percent to 40 percent, a banking source said.

The IPO prospectus is set to be filed with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission on Nov. 27, the banking source said. A listing on the ASX is planned for Dec. 17.

Credit Suisse and Macquarie Group are joint lead managers for the initial public offering, with Deutsche Bank a co-lead manager.

Pact declined to comment.

($1 = 1.0641 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Jackie Range and Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.