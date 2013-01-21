TABLE-Australia iron ore output targets: majors vs minnows

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Following are production forecasts in 2016 from the major global iron ore miners and Australia's smaller iron ore miners and aspiring producers. For related story, click Majors Production Forecast mln tonnes prodn mt 2011 2016 Rio Tinto 192 360 BHP 154 240 Fortescue 54 155 TOTAL 400 755 Juniors Production Targeted Project status mln tonnes prodn mt 2011 2016 Nov 2012 Aquila/AMCI - 30 no port or rail, partner dispute Asia Iron - 10 delayed due to Extension Hill M Bo Xilai scandal Atlas - 30 in talks on rail BC Iron 1.8 5 on track Brockman - 17 in talks on rail CITIC Pacific - 24 starting up Sino Iron Flinders PIOP - 15 seeking funding Forge Resources - 6 seeking funding Balla Balla Gindalbie Karara - 16 starting up Grange Southdown 2 10 on ice Iron Ore Hldgs - 12 plans to truck Mitsubishi Jack 1.8 25 on ice Hills MCC Cape Lambert - 15 on ice Mt Gibson - 9 on track Arrium (South 5.8 11 on track Australia) Roy Hill - 30 in loan talks Sinosteel - 15 on ice Centrex (South - 5 under study Australia) TOTAL 11.4 285 Source: Company presentations and web sites and Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics