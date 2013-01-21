FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Australia iron ore output targets: majors vs minnows
January 21, 2013 / 2:51 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Australia iron ore output targets: majors vs minnows

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Following are production forecasts in
2016 from the major global iron ore miners and Australia's
smaller iron ore miners and aspiring producers.
    For related story, click 
         
 Majors             Production      Forecast
                    mln tonnes      prodn mt
                          2011          2016
 Rio Tinto                 192           360
 BHP                       154           240
 Fortescue                  54           155
 TOTAL                     400           755
  
          Juniors   Production      Targeted    Project status
                    mln tonnes      prodn mt  
                          2011          2016          Nov 2012
      Aquila/AMCI            -            30  no port or rail,
                                               partner dispute
        Asia Iron            -            10    delayed due to
 Extension Hill M                             Bo Xilai scandal
            Atlas            -            30  in talks on rail
          BC Iron          1.8             5          on track
         Brockman            -            17  in talks on rail
    CITIC Pacific            -            24       starting up
        Sino Iron                             
    Flinders PIOP            -            15   seeking funding
  Forge Resources            -             6   seeking funding
      Balla Balla                             
 Gindalbie Karara            -            16       starting up
 Grange Southdown            2            10            on ice
   Iron Ore Hldgs            -            12    plans to truck
  Mitsubishi Jack          1.8            25            on ice
            Hills                             
 MCC Cape Lambert            -            15            on ice
       Mt Gibson             -             9          on track
    Arrium (South          5.8            11          on track
       Australia)                             
         Roy Hill            -            30     in loan talks
        Sinosteel            -            15            on ice
   Centrex (South            -             5       under study
       Australia)                             
            TOTAL         11.4           285                  
 
   Source: Company presentations and web sites and Bureau of
Resources and Energy Economics

