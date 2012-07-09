FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's P.Hedland June iron ore shipments to China down
July 9, 2012 / 3:16 AM / 5 years ago

Australia's P.Hedland June iron ore shipments to China down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 9 (Reuters) - Iron ore shipments to China from Australia’s Port H edland f ell b y 7 .6 p ercent in June from the previous month, according to port authority data.

Shipments to China retreated to 16 . 09 million tonnes from 17.42 million tonnes in May, the data showed. Iron ore shipments were still up 16 percent on June last year.

Total iron shipments from Port Hedland in June were 21.51 m illion tonnes against 22.5 million tonnes in May and 20.7 million tonnes in April, making it a record quarter.

BHP Billiton is the port’s biggest user, followed by Fortescue Metals Group Ltd.

Japan imported 2.51 million tonnes in June versus 2.73 million tonnes in May the data showed. June shipments to South Korea totaled 1. 9 m illion to nnes against 1.8 million tonnes in May.

