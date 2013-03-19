FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rio Tinto says well advanced on iron ore expansion plans
March 19, 2013 / 2:41 AM / in 5 years

Rio Tinto says well advanced on iron ore expansion plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PERTH, March 19 (Reuters) - Global miner Rio Tinto said said on Tuesday its plans to expand Australian iron ore production by more than 40 percent over the next three years were still in place and on schedule.

Rio was well advanced in its aim to boost iron ore output by about 15 percent this year to 290 million tonnes, Greg Lilleyman, the company’s head of Pilbara iron ore operations, told a conference.

A longer term target of 360 million tonnes by 2015 was also on track, Lilleyman said.

Rio Tinto, the world’s second-biggest iron ore producer behind Brazil’s Vale, has stuck to an aggressive expansion plan in iron ore even after the market was rattled for much of last year by doubts over future demand from China.

