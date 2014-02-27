FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's James Hardie to pay special div on Q3 profit rise
February 27, 2014

Australia's James Hardie to pay special div on Q3 profit rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 28 (Reuters) - James Hardie Industries Plc , the world’s biggest fibre cement company, said on Friday it would pay a special dividend to investors as it booked a 64 percent rise in third-quarter profit thanks to higher sales volumes and prices globally.

Dual Australia and U.S.-listed James Hardie said net operating profit of $43.7 million for the three months to December 31 compared with $26.7 million the previous year.

Net operating profit excludes charges for asbestos liability, asset impairments and regulatory charges.

