Australia's JB Hi Fi shares soar 12 pct after 3.1 pct H1 profit rise

SYDNEY, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Shares in Australia’s JB Hi Fi jumped 12 percent on Monday after the company posted a 3.1 percent rise in first-half net profit to A$82 million and said it had seen a positive start to the new year.

The electronics retailer reported total sales growth in January of 11.7 percent and comparative store sales growth of 4.2 percent.

It said it expects sales in full year 2013 to be around A$3.25 billion and net profit after tax within the range of A$108.0 million to A$112.0 million.

The company’s shares were up 12.4 percent at A$12.37 at 2308 GMT. (Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Paul Tait)