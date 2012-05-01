FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Sun Metals says to maintain zinc output after supplier falls
May 1, 2012 / 5:55 AM / in 5 years

Australia's Sun Metals says to maintain zinc output after supplier falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 1 (Reuters) - Australia’s Sun Metals Corp, a susidiary of Korea Zinc Co, said on Tuesday it had made alternative arrangements to maintain deliveries of zinc concentrate following the collapse of key supplier Kagara Ltd .

Kagara, which is contracted to sell Sun Metals 90,000 tonnes of zinc concentrate in 2012, has fallen into administration due to liquidity problems tied to low metals prices and a strong Australian dollar, forcing it to suspend mining.

“It’s left a hole in our requirements for concentrate for sure,” a Sun Metals spokesman told Reuters, adding the refiner was tapping other suppliers for more of the raw material used to manufacture refined zinc metal. (Reporting by James Regan)

