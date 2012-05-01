REFILE-UPDATE 1-Sun Metals maintains zinc output even as supplier fails

(Fixes typo in lead)

By James Regan

SYDNEY, May 1 (Reuters) - Australia’s Sun Metals Corp, a subsidiary of Korea Zinc Co, made arrangements to maintain deliveries of zinc concentrate after the collapse of key supplier Kagara Ltd and said its output target was still achievable.

Kagara, which is contracted to sell Sun Metals 90,000 tonnes of zinc concentrate in 2012, has fallen into administration due to liquidity problems tied to low metals prices and a strong Australian dollar, forcing it to suspend mining.

The concentrate, or ground ore, typically contains between 49 and 51 percent zinc, indicating the annual supply would yield about 45,000 tonnes of zinc for Sun Metals.

“It’s left a hole in our requirements for concentrate for sure,” a Sun Metals spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday, adding the refiner was tapping other suppliers for more of the raw material used to manufacture refined zinc metal.

“Right now there’s plenty of concentrate out there in the world, it’s not a problem for us,” he said.

The refinery remained on track to produce around 210,000 tonnes of zinc this year despite Kagara’s setback, according to the spokesman.

Sun Metals had so far this year received 21,000 tonnes of zinc concentrate from Kagara, he said.

Sun Metals also buys concentrates from suppliers in Alaska and South America, according to the Sun Metals website.

A smaller amount of copper concentrate produced by Kagara is supplied to India’s Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd.

LME zinc, currently sells for $2,061 per tonne, off about 20 percent from the peaks of 2011.

Commodities analysts said the closure of Kagara’s mines could help attack a chronic zinc supply glut but that the sector was still facing a sixth straight year of surplus.

LME stocks of zinc have staged a near-uninterrupted climb since mid-2011.

The International Lead and Zinc Study Group last week boosted its forecast for surplus global refined zinc production for 2012 to 249,000 tonnes from its last view of 135,000. (Editing by Ryan Woo)