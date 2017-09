SYDNEY, March 24 (Reuters) - Shares in Kathmandu Ltd jumped after the New Zealand and Australian clothing and outdoor goods retailer reported a 10.7 percent rise in first half profit on Monday on higher sales and improved margins.

Kathmandu shares listed on the ASX added 11 percent to touch two-week highs of A$3.44, while shares on New Zealand’s index climbed 8.4 percent to NZ$3.62.