FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kirin's Australian unit Lion names new CEO
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
August 20, 2012 / 4:40 AM / 5 years ago

Kirin's Australian unit Lion names new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Lion, the Australasian drinks company owned by Japan’s Kirin Holdings Co, said on Monday it has appointed Stuart Irvine to take over as chief executive from Rob Murray.

Murray has been CEO since August 2004 and his plan to step down by 2013 was disclosed earlier this year. Irvine is currently CEO of Nestle Russia and Eurasia and has worked with Nestle in several countries.

Lion, with beer brands including Tooheys and XXXX and milk brands including Pura, posted revenues of more than A$2.5 billion ($2.6 billion) in the six months to March.

Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.