10 months ago
Australian farmers pull bid for S. Kidman & co - ABC
October 28, 2016 / 12:20 AM / 10 months ago

Australian farmers pull bid for S. Kidman & co - ABC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Australia's richest woman Gina Rinehart and a Chinese partner look nearer to winning their bid for the country's largest private land holding, after a group of Australian cattlemen withdrew their bid, media reported on Friday.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation said a rival A$386 million bid by four of Australia's wealthiest outback cattle families had been withdrawn.

Rinehart and Chinese developer Shanghai CRED had this week increased its bid to A$386.5 million ($295 million).

The fate of S. Kidman & Co, which runs cattle and pastoral activities on tracts of land the size of South Korea, has been a lightning rod for concerns about the sale of Australian agriculture and other key assets to foreign investors. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Michael Perry)

