Lazard Australia acquires O'Sullivan advisory firm
#Credit Markets
September 11, 2012 / 12:05 AM / in 5 years

Lazard Australia acquires O'Sullivan advisory firm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Investment bank and asset management firm Lazard Australia said it has acquired Sydney-based independent advisory firm O‘Sullivan Partners to boost its investment banking business.

Lazard Australia, a unit of Lazard Ltd, said the managing partner of O‘Sullivan, Tony O‘Sullivan, will become head of investment banking for Lazard in Sydney.

“Lazard’s Australian business has good momentum and our Sydney office will become even stronger with the addition of the O‘Sullivan Partners team,” said Lazard Australia chief executive John Wylie said in a statement on Tuesday

Financial terms were not disclosed.

O‘Sullivan said his firm had advised on mergers, debt and equity capital market transactions worth A$15 billion over seven years.

Wylie said Lazard has recently advised BHP Billiton on the disposal of its Yeelirrie deposit to Cameco, St Barbara Ltd on its acquisition of Allied Gold, Mirvac Group on the sale of its hotels business, and Gloucester Coal on its merger with majority Chinese-owned Yancoal. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by John Mair)

