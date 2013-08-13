Australia's Leighton H1 profit doubles, maintains FY guidance

SYDNEY, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Leighton Holdings Ltd, Australia’s largest construction company, more than doubled its first-half net profit and confirmed its full-year guidance despite coming in slightly below market estimates.

Leighton, which operates in Australia, Asia and the Middle East, reaffirmed its 2013 full-year guidance for underlying net profit of A$520 million to A$600 million ($473-$545 million), and a gearing level of 25 to 35 percent by the year end.

“The markets the Leighton Group serves are well positioned to overtake the contributions of the US and Europe to the global economy and drive demand for construction, operations and maintenance services,” the company said in a statement.

Leighton, controlled by Spain’s ACS, posted an underlying net profit for the six months ending June 30 2013 of A$255 million, excluding asset sales and impairments.

The result was more than double the A$115 million reported a year ago, but below analysts’ forecasts for A$287.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Leighton sold 70 percent of its telecommunications assets including NextGen Networks fibre-optic business to Canadian pension fund Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan in the first half, in a deal valuing the assets as A$885 million.

It raised its interim dividend to A$0.45 per share, from A$0.20 per share a year ago.

Leighton shares closed at A$17.27 on Wednesday, having recovered from a two-year low of A$14.40 hit on June 21.

Leighton’s majority owner Hochtief increased its stake in the company last month, taking advantage of a share price slump to raise its exposure to fast-growing Asian markets. Hochtief, which now owns 56.4 percent of Leighton, is in turn controlled by ACS by a 54 percent stake.