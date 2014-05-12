FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Basic Materials
May 12, 2014 / 12:05 AM / 3 years ago

Thiess India CEO arrested over coal mine dispute - Leighton

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 12 (Reuters) - Australia’s Leighton Holdings said on Monday the head of its Thiess subsidiary in India has been arrested by police and the main client for its Pakri Barwadih coal mine is attempting to terminate its contract.

Thiess Minecs Chief Executive Raman Srikanth was arrested on Friday, Leighton said, adding that client NTPC Ltd is in breach of its contract by attempting to terminate it.

Thiess Minecs, which is 90 percent owned by Leighton’s wholly owned subsidiary Thiess Pty Ltd, has been in dispute with NTPC over the mine for a number of years. (Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Paul Tait)

