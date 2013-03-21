FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Leighton chair resigns on breakdown with majority holder; shares fall
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 21, 2013 / 11:31 PM / 5 years ago

Leighton chair resigns on breakdown with majority holder; shares fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 22 (Reuters) - Shares in Australia’s Leighton Holdings Ltd fell more than 6 percent on Friday after its chairman and two non-executive directors resigned, citing a breakdown in relations with majority owner, German construction company Hochtief.

Chairman Stephen Johns and non-executive directors Wayne Osborn and Ian Macfarlane resigned on their view that “Hochtief no longer supports an independent board at Leighton”, the company said in a statement.

Leighton operates under an independent board and management according to the arrangement between the company and Hochtief, which owns 53.4 percent of Leighton, the company said.

It said the board would meet as soon as possible to elect a new chairman.

Leighton shares fell to a five week low of A$20.26 and last traded down 6.1 percent at A$20.40 at 2321 GMT.

Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.