Leighton appoints board member Bob Humphris as new chairman
#Industrials
March 24, 2013 / 3:40 PM / 5 years ago

Leighton appoints board member Bob Humphris as new chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 24 (Reuters) - Australia’s Leighton Holdings Ltd has appointed board member Bob Humphris as its new chairman to replace Stephen Johns, who quit in a row with majority shareholder Hochtief.

Paula Dwyer has been named deputy chairman, Hochtief and Leighton, Australia’s biggest construction company, said in statements on Sunday.

Johns and two non-executive directors resigned on Friday in a dispute over Leighton’s independence and after what they perceived to be “a breakdown in relations with the major shareholder Hochtief.”

“Our immediate priority is to identify and appoint additional independent directors with the capability to contribute to the further development of Leighton,” Humphris said in a statement.

He said his deputy Dwyer would lead a special committee to oversee the search.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger. Editing by Jane Merriman

