FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Australia's MYOB says to raise up to $636 mln in IPO
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
March 31, 2015 / 4:50 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Australia's MYOB says to raise up to $636 mln in IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects number of shares being sold in par 2)

SYDNEY, March 31 (Reuters) - Australian accounting software maker MYOB Ltd said it plans to raise up to A$833.8 million ($635.69 million) in an initial public offer which is expected to be one of the country’s biggest listings this year.

The Melbourne-based firm said on Tuesday that it plans to sell up to 277.2 million of a total of up to 633.4 million shares for between A$3 and A$4, while its current controlling shareholder, private equity firm Bain Capital, will keep the remaining 57 percent. ($1 = 1.3116 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.