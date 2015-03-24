UPDATE 1-Australian lender Pepper exploring IPO, hires financial advisors - source

* IPO could value the non-bank lender at $800 mln

* Macquarie, Goldman hired in addition to Highbury

* Pepper has A$4.5 bln under management in Australia (Recasts and adds information on Pepper, Australian IPO market)

By Byron Kaye

SYDNEY, March 24 (Reuters) - Non-bank lender Pepper Australia Pty Ltd is exploring an IPO that could value the company at A$1 billion ($800 million) and has hired Macquarie Group Ltd and Goldman Sachs as financial advisors, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

Sydney-based Pepper, which specialises in home loans and is looking to fund growth, is expected to make a final decision on whether to list by the end of 2015, the person said, declining to be identified as there had been no public announcement by the company.

A listing for Pepper, one of Australia’s biggest non-bank lenders with A$4.5 billion under management locally, would give investors an alternative way to ride the country’s housing boom at a time when major bank stocks are increasing viewed as expensive.

Shares in the country’s biggest bank, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, have gained 28 percent since October, while the broader market has risen 15 percent, as expectations of more rate cuts fuel hopes that more people will take out bigger bank loans.

Macquarie and Goldman were hired in addition to local advisor Highbury Partnership, the source said.

Pepper and Macquarie declined to comment. A representative for Goldman Sachs was not immediately available for comment.

In addition to its Australian lending business, Pepper provides loan services in Europe.

Australian firms raised a record $15 billion in initial public offerings last year as share prices jumped due to record low interest rates and as the country’s ageing population gives rise to a growing number of retirees keen to invest their funds.

But listings have slowed in 2015 as equity markets falter globally amid concerns about slowing growth in China and Europe. ($1 = 1.271 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)