Australian lender Pepper hires Macquarie, Goldman for possible $800 mln IPO - source
March 24, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

Australian lender Pepper hires Macquarie, Goldman for possible $800 mln IPO - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 24 (Reuters) - Non-bank lender Pepper Australia Pty Ltd hired investment banks Macquarie Group Ltd and Goldman Sachs & Co to help decide on a listing worth about A$1 billion ($787 million), a person with knowledge of the matter said.

The banks were hired on Tuesday to provide the management of privately held, Sydney-based Pepper with analysis on a possible listing so the company can make a final decision by the end of 2015, the source added. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

