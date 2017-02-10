TOKYO Feb 10 Japan's biggest oil and gas explorer Inpex Corp is sticking to its plans to start up its huge Australian Ichthys liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in July-September this year, despite trouble over the completion of a power station.

The Ichthys project was dealt a blow last month as engineering firm CIMIC - involved in building the facility's power station - announced it was pulling the plug. That led to many to expect production delays.

"The contractor is saying the construction will be finished as scheduled," Masahiro Murayama, Inpex senior managing executive officer, told reporters on Friday during a briefing on third-quarter earnings results.

"I'm not worried that this would cause a big change on the overall schedule," he said.

