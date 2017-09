MILAN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Australia’s North West Shelf liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant is offering to sell one cargo for early November loading, trade sources said.

The six stakeholders in the plant are BHP Billiton, BP, Chevron, Japan Australia LNG, Shell and Woodside, which operates it. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Pravin Char)