Australia's Macquarie on track for FY 2014 operating groups net profit rise

SYDNEY, July 24 (Reuters) - Macquarie Group Ltd, Australia’s top investment bank, indicated it was on track to increase its full year net profit from its operating businesses, with a stronger performance from its funds business and a broadly flat performance from its fixed income, currencies and commodities group.

In the year ended 31 March 2013 the Sydney-based bank made a net profit of A$851 million.

“The FY14 (full year 2014) result for the Group is expected to be an improvement on FY13 provided market conditions for FY14 are not worse than those experienced over the past 12 months,” the company said in a statement.

As well as traditional investment banking products, Macquarie has been increasing its position in lower risk businesses such as unlisted funds, retail banking and leasing.