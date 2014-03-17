FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Macquarie Group sells private equity unit - source
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 17, 2014 / 11:52 PM / 4 years ago

Australia's Macquarie Group sells private equity unit - source

Byron Kaye

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 18 (Reuters) - Macquarie Group Ltd, Australia’s top investment bank, has agreed to sell its private equity funds management division to the unit’s three managers, a source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Tuesday.

The company agreed to sell Macquarie Investment Management Private Markets, which has funds of around A$5 billion ($4.55 billion) largely invested in and around Australia, to managers Michael Lukin, Andrew Savage and Shaw Ng, said the source, who was not authorised to comment publicly on the matter.

Representatives of the funds management division were not immediately available to comment on the sale.

Large investment banks like Macquarie are shifting away from riskier exposures to focus on more reliable, annuities-style investments. Last August, Credit Suisse Group AG sold its Customised Fund Investment Group to Grosvenor Capital Management LP.

Macquarie agreed to offload the private equity unit, which has about 20 staff, because it decided it could better meet the demands of private equity investors without the constraints of a large investment bank, the source said.

The investment bank will not disclose a sale price and does not consider it large enough to report to the Australian Stock Exchange, the source said.

$1 = 1.0999 Australian Dollars Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.