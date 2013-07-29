FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bidders for Australia's Macquarie Generation face Aug. 19 deadline
July 29, 2013 / 2:01 PM / 4 years ago

Bidders for Australia's Macquarie Generation face Aug. 19 deadline

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 29 (Reuters) - Bidders will have until Aug. 19 to express interest in the New South Wales government’s sale of the state’s largest electricity generator, which is expected to attract offers of at least A$1 billion ($923 million).

The sale, which has sparked interest from players including Thailand’s top private power producer, Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding Pcl and Brisbane-based ERM Power Ltd, is part of a broader privatisation program which seeks to raise A$3 billion.

The state government said in a statement it expects to complete the sale of Macquarie Generation, which represents some 26 percent of the state’s generation capacity, during the 2013-2014 financial year.

After expressions of interest the government will select those it considers qualified and ask them to put in indicative bids.

It comes at a time Australian infrastructure assets are in strong demand thanks to a relatively stable economy, with interest from both domestic and overseas pension funds and strategic investors.

Banking sources say other parties are likely to consider bidding, including big Australian utility AGL Energy Ltd and China’s Shenhua Group Corp Ltd.

Ratchaburi and ERM Power declined to comment. AGL Energy and Shenhua Group were not immediately able to comment.

($1 = 1.0830 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Jackie Range; Editing by Matt Driskill

