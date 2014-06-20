FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Mantra debuts at modest premium
June 20, 2014

Australia's Mantra debuts at modest premium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 20 (Reuters) - Shares in Mantra Group Ltd , Australia’s second-largest hotel company, listed at a 2.8 percent premium to their issue price when they debuted on the country’s stock exchange on Friday.

The listing comes two years after its owners, private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd and UBS AG, failed to divest the company and three months after they were forced to pull the listing when investors balked at the price.

The shares first traded at A$1.85 compared to their A$1.80 issue price. (Reporting by Byron Kaye and Lincoln Feast; Editing by Stephen Coates)

