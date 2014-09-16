RPT-Complex hybrids on Aussie regulator's radar amid retail rush

(Repeats story first published Tuesday; no change to text)

* Retail investors buying risky hybrids professionals won’t touch

* Vast majority of A$38 bln bank hybrids held by retail investors

* Regulator concerned about mis-selling, poorly understood risk

By Cecile Lefort

SYDNEY, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Banks and brokerages are targeting retail investors with risky and complex hybrid instruments that even some professional investors avoid, a trend that worries Australia’s investment regulator.

Contingent convertible bonds or “CoCos” are hybrid securities that count as Tier 1 capital under the Basel III international banking regulations. They behave like bonds but can be written off or converted into ordinary shares if regulators declare a bank’s capital has fallen too low - potentially wiping out CoCo holders in the process.

Regulators require banks to hold certain amounts of these hybrids so they have a strong enough capital base to avoid the need to be bailed out by taxpayers in the event of a financial crisis, as banks in many countries were in 2008/2009.

Australian financial institutions have raised more than A$38 billion ($34 billion) in Tier 1 hybrid capital. Most of the convertible bonds have been sold to retail investors attracted by eye-catching returns of 5 percent to 6 percent, well above a typical five-year term deposit offering 4 percent.

While many private bankers actively steer wealthy clients away from CoCo bonds on the grounds that the returns are too low for the risk involved, retail investors cannot get enough of them.

“People are rushing in because of the fear of missing out,” said a private wealth banker, who typically advises his clients to avoid CoCos.

That haste worries the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the regulator, which fears many retail investors do not understand the risks involved in buying CoCo securities.

“The hybrid notes come with all the downside of equity, but none of the upside,” said Phil Bayley, the founder of debt capital market consultancy firm ADCM Services.

Britain’s regulator last month banned banks from selling CoCos to the public because of “particular risks of inappropriate distribution to ordinary retail customers.”

Bayley said retail investors’ appetite for yield was so insatiable they were prepared to accept yields on the hybrids a full percentage point below the dividends on a bank’s ordinary shares.

Last month, Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), the nation’s largest lender by market value, sold a A$2.6 billion issue of Tier 1 CoCo hybrids in just a couple of days.

CBA increased the deal from A$2 billion initially and set the yield around 5.43 percent, or 280 basis points over bank bill swaps, the tightest margin yet seen for this type of asset.

Regional lender Bendigo and Adelaide Bank followed with a A$250 million hybrid issue, increased from an initial A$200 million because of strong demand, which paid around 5.85 percent.

Underpinning retail demand is Australia’s A$1.5 trillion mandatory pension savings system. About a third of that amount is self-managed by fund holders who may decline investment advice. Professional advisers say not consulting investment professionals makes them an easy target for banks and brokers selling the CoCo securities.

But Steven Munchenberg, chief executive of the Australian Bankers Association, said: “This is an area closely monitored by ASIC and we are not aware of any specific concerns.”

Many professional investors believe that retail investors often do not understand bank capital structures, specifically the different levels of risk between hybrid bonds, subordinated debt and equity.

ASIC has expressed particular concern over brokerage firms aggressively marketing bank hybrids without fully explaining the risks.

“Issues we identified include inadequate disclosure of risk, disclaimers that were not sufficiently prominent, hybrids being referred to as stocks or shares, and hybrids being classified as fixed income in a way that may be misleading,” ASIC said in a statement.

So far, ASIC said it has not taken any enforcement action as promoters of bank hybrids have followed the regulator’s recommendations.

Still, some bankers and professional investors are urging more drastic measures, such as selling restrictions or holding hybrid issuers and sellers closely accountable for the information provided to clients.

“This will scare them,” said a fund manager, referring to issuers and promoters who would be held legally liable for the accuracy of marketing claims under the proposals.

However, brokers marketing the hybrids do not think any further regulation is required, just continued education.

“We think the criticism is unfair and unfounded. The major banks are doing a great job at providing a lot of information to investors. I think the community out there do understand that there are risks if there is a default at a major bank,” said Barry Ziegler, head of fixed income at broker Bell Potter Securities. “It’s not a matter of more regulation, it’s about public education,” he said. (Editing by Eric Meijer)