Australia govt orders study into privatisation of insurer Medibank

SYDNEY, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Australia’s newly elected conservative government has ordered a study into selling government-owned insurer Medibank Private, kickstarting privatisations as it scours state assets to see where it can make budget savings.

The government, elected last month, plans to use proceeds from a sale that local media have valued at up to A$4 billion ($3.9 billion) to fund other policy priorities or pay off debt, Finance Minister Mathias Cormann said in a statement on Thursday.

Medibank is Australia’s biggest provider of private insurance, covering more than 3.7 million people. It was established by the Australian government in the 1970s.

“There is no compelling policy reason for the government to continue to own Medibank,” Cormann said, describing Medibank as a commercial business operating in a competitive market with 34 other funds.

Treasurer Joe Hockey on Tuesday commissioned an audit to identify where it can eliminate wasteful spending as it seeks to deliver a surplus of 1 percent of GDP by 2023-2024.

The study into the Medibank sale process is scheduled to be completed by the end of February 2014, allowing the government to consider the sale in processing the 2014-2015 budget.

The government has not made any decisions yet regarding the timing and structure of the sale, Cormann added. ($1 = 1.0387 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)