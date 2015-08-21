FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Medibank Private underlying profit beats forecasts, shares soar
August 21, 2015

UPDATE 1-Medibank Private underlying profit beats forecasts, shares soar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Underlying profit A$285.3 mln vs consensus esimate of A$266 mln

* Declares dividend of 5.3 Australian cents vs 4.9 cents forecast

* Shares soar 16 pct (Adds share performance, dividend)

By Byron Kaye

SYDNEY, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Australian health insurer Medibank Private Ltd beat analysts’ forecasts with its first full-year profit as a listed company as growth in premiums outstripped benefit payments, sending its shares surging 16 percent.

Its profit and a better-than-forecast final dividend appeared to allay concerns that the country’s No. 1 health insurer would have trouble boosting earnings amid cuts to state rebates and increased competition.

Underlying net profit came in at A$285.3 million for the year to June 30, 7 percent better than an estimate from Thomson Reuters Starmine.

The 13 percent rise in underlying profit excludes a A$134.7 million writedown the previous year for Medibank’s telehealth business. When that writedown is included, net profit more than doubled.

The company declared a final dividend of 5.3 Australian cents per share, above the 4.9 cents it forecast in its IPO prospectus.

Medibank shares were trading at A$2.33, reaching highs not seen since April after which it struggled to trade above its IPO issue price of A$2.00.

The insurer said insurance premiums grew 5.1 percent to A$5.9 billion, just shy of its prospectus forecast of A$6 billion, as more members shifted to its low-cost brand. The government capped premium increases at 6.5 percent for the year.

It has some 3.9 million policyholders in a country of nearly 24 million.

Benefits the company paid to policyholders grew 4.3 percent, which the company attributed to a payment integrity program that reduces improper claims.

Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
