Australia's Murray Goulburn targets ASX unit trust capital raising by end July

SYDNEY, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Australia’s largest milk processor Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co Ltd expects to launch its capital raising via an Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) unit trust by the end of July, the managing director of the co-operative told Reuters on Wednesday.

Murray Goulburn is looking to raising A$500 million dollars ($408.65 million) to fund manufacturing and supply chain infrastructure projects for producing nutritional powders, cheese and liquid milk.

“We are going back to our suppliers and shareholders via a road show in about March this year and hopefully that should allow us to go to a potential vote on the structure by June or July,” said Gary Helou, managing director, Murray Goulburn.

“The unit trust, hopefully, would go on the ASX by June/July,” he said.

Unwilling to take on large debt levels and keen to maintain its co-operative structure, the Australian milk processor said capital will be raised by the issue of units in a unit trust, which will be listed on the ASX, similar to that operated by New Zealand’s Fonterra dairy co-operative.

The similar nature of the Murray Goulburn’s trust has prompted some concerns over a potential conflict between investor and farmers over the price paid to farmers for milk supplies, similar to the battle seen by Fonterra last year.

However, Helou said the Murray Goulburn is different in one crucial way.

“It will be all detailed, but our proposal builds on the principle of aligning the dividend with milk price. In other words, the dividend will be higher when milk prices are higher,” said Helou.

The Murray Goulburn managing director said preliminary discussions with potential investors have been well received.

Investors are clamouring for exposure to Australia’s A$4 billion ($3.7 billion) dairy sector but with only Bega Cheese Ltd a publicly listed milk processor.

Australia’s dairy sector hopes that a new avenue for investment will stimulate higher milk prices, in turn promoting an expansion in milk production.

Australian milk production has fallen about 20 percent in the past decade from around 11.2 billion to 9 billion litres a year in the 2013/14 season because of drought, rising costs and industry deregulation that effectively paid farmers to move on. ($1 = 1.2235 Australian dollars) (Editing by Michael Perry)