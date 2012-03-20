FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Australia revises mining and export forecast
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 20, 2012 / 11:16 PM / 6 years ago

TABLE-Australia revises mining and export forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 21 (Reuters) - Following are the latest forecasts for production and exports of key Australian mineral resources released by the Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics on Wednesday.

All figures are in millions of tonnes, except gold:

New Old *

fcast fcast

2011/12 2011/12 Iron Ore: export 473 460 Refined copper: export 0.383 0.381 Coking coal: export 148 150 Thermal coal: export 162 163 Copper mined 1.025 1.053 Nickel mined 0.219 0.221 Nickel refined 0.125 0.130 Aluminium 1.936 1.979 Bauxite 71.0 69.4 Alumina 20.474 20.361 Zinc mined 1.574 1.584 Gold (tonnes) 268.0 273.5 * Previous forecasts released on Dec. 13, 2011

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.