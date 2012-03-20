FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-TABLE-Australia revises mining and export forecast
#Basic Materials
March 20, 2012 / 11:26 PM / in 6 years

RPT-TABLE-Australia revises mining and export forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats to fix formating)	
    SYDNEY, March 21 (Reuters) - Following are the latest
forecasts for production and exports of key Australian mineral
resources released by the Bureau of Resources and Energy
Economics on Wednesday.	
      	
    All figures are in millions of tonnes, except gold:  	
      	
                             New      Old *      	
                             fcast    fcast         	
                            2011/12  2011/12    	
Iron Ore:       export        473      460  	
Refined copper: export        0.383   0.381  	
Coking coal:    export        148     150   	
Thermal coal:   export        162     163    	
Copper mined                  1.025   1.053  	
Nickel mined                  0.219   0.221   	
Nickel refined                0.125   0.130  	
Aluminium                     1.936   1.979  	
Bauxite                       71.0    69.4  	
Alumina                       20.474  20.361  	
Zinc mined                    1.574   1.584  	
Gold (tonnes)                 268.0   273.5	
* Previous forecasts released on Dec. 13, 2011

