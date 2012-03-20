RPT-TABLE-Australia revises mining and export forecast

(Repeats to fix formating) SYDNEY, March 21 (Reuters) - Following are the latest forecasts for production and exports of key Australian mineral resources released by the Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics on Wednesday. All figures are in millions of tonnes, except gold: New Old * fcast fcast 2011/12 2011/12 Iron Ore: export 473 460 Refined copper: export 0.383 0.381 Coking coal: export 148 150 Thermal coal: export 162 163 Copper mined 1.025 1.053 Nickel mined 0.219 0.221 Nickel refined 0.125 0.130 Aluminium 1.936 1.979 Bauxite 71.0 69.4 Alumina 20.474 20.361 Zinc mined 1.574 1.584 Gold (tonnes) 268.0 273.5 * Previous forecasts released on Dec. 13, 2011