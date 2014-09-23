FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia cuts 2015 iron ore price forecast to $92.40/tonne
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 23, 2014 / 11:52 PM / 3 years ago

Australia cuts 2015 iron ore price forecast to $92.40/tonne

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Australia revised down on Wednesday its forecast iron ore price for 2015 to $92.40 a tonne from $94.60 a tonne previously, citing mounting competition among producers as supply rises.

“Over the next five years, iron ore prices are projected to average between $90 and $95 a tonne,” Australian forecaster the Bureau of Resource and Energy Economics (BREE) said in its latest quarterly update.

“Further increases in supply indicate increasing price competition will be needed to push more high-cost supply out of the market over the next two years,” BREE said.

BREE also lifted its forecast for Australia’s iron ore exports in fiscal 2014/15 to 735.3 million tonnes from 720.7 million tonnes forecast in June. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.