Endeavour Mining says targeting two other West Africa miners

KALGOORLIE, Australia, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Endeavour Mining Corp said on Wednesday it was targeting two other Canadian-listed West African miners after announcing a deal to buy Avion Gold Corp for C$389 million ($390.27 million).

“We have two other targets we are looking at,” Chief Operating Officer Mark Connelly said on the sidelines of the Diggers and Dealers mining conference.

“The rationale is to get bigger,” he said, adding that the targets were listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange.

Connelly said Endeavour would be looking closer at any additional acquisitions after “bedding down” the Avion all-stock deal.

Endeavour said that deal, announced earlier on Wednesday, would immediately boost its 2012 gold output by about half. It now expects to produce 282,000 ounces to 304,000 ounces of gold this year.