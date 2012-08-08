FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Endeavour Mining says targeting two other West Africa miners
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2012 / 4:10 AM / 5 years ago

Endeavour Mining says targeting two other West Africa miners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KALGOORLIE, Australia, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Endeavour Mining Corp said on Wednesday it was targeting two other Canadian-listed West African miners after announcing a deal to buy Avion Gold Corp for C$389 million ($390.27 million).

“We have two other targets we are looking at,” Chief Operating Officer Mark Connelly said on the sidelines of the Diggers and Dealers mining conference.

“The rationale is to get bigger,” he said, adding that the targets were listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange.

Connelly said Endeavour would be looking closer at any additional acquisitions after “bedding down” the Avion all-stock deal.

Endeavour said that deal, announced earlier on Wednesday, would immediately boost its 2012 gold output by about half. It now expects to produce 282,000 ounces to 304,000 ounces of gold this year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.