RPT-UPDATE 2-Australia's Fortescue says mine skills shortage easing

By James Regan

KALGOORLIE, Australia, Aug 8 (Reuters) - An acute skills shortage in the Australian iron ore sector, often blamed for hindering new developments, was showing signs of easing, mining executives said on Wednesday.

“We do see a cooling,” Fortescue Metals Managing Director Nev Power said on the sidelines of the Diggers and Dealers mining conference. “That skills shortage has not occurred to the extent people expected.”

A shallow pool of trained mine workers has been cited by mining companies as slowing the pace at which they could expand to meet China’s appetite for minerals.

A mining boom in Australia, now in its third year, has led mining companies, including Fortescue, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto to warn of a looming shortage of skilled workers that threatened to slow growth.

But easing economic growth in China this year and declining iron ore prices are also leading companies such as BHP to rethink expansion plans.

“If Rio Tinto and BHP are trimming projects then inevitably that will take some heat out of the job market,” Ken Brinsden, managing director of Atlas Iron, said.

CRUCIAL INVESTMENT

Building an outer harbour at Port Hedland, one of Australia’s biggest iron ore ports, is one of the top three projects BHP has outlined. The port development has long been seen as the project most likely to go ahead, even as the company pares spending in response to global uncertainty and shareholder jitters.

The investment is crucial if BHP is to meet its target to double iron ore production to 440 million tonnes a year.

But analysts have begun to question such mega-projects after China’s growth rate slowed to its slackest pace in more than three years in the second quarter.

The outer harbour project will take eight years to complete, and is likely to cost more than $20 billion. Once finished, it would be able to handle 240 million tonnes of iron ore a year, adding to the 220 million tonnes the company is targeting in an inner-harbour expansion already under way.

Rio Tinto, the biggest employer in the Australian iron ore belt, earlier on Wednesday posted a 22 percent decline in first-half net earnings, citing falling commodities prices.

BHP is expected to see attributable profit excluding exceptional items dropping to $16.9 billion, according to a consensus of forecasts compiled by the company, from $21.7 billion a year ago.

“Across the sector, miners are facing increasing costs and we are actively undertaking measures to tackle this challenge,” Rio Tinto Chief Executive Tom Albanese said after announcing the profit drop.

While iron ore has tumbled to less than $117 a tonne .IO62-CNI=SI, Fortescue’s Power expects the price to recover to as much as $150 a tonne in the next few months when Chinese steel mills, key buyers, replenish inventories.

Power said Fortescue would nearly triple its annual operating rate to 155 million tonnes next year from roughly 60 million tonnes as of June 30, 2012.

The company this week obtained $1.5 billion in debt financing to help with its expansion plans.

"We're at the bottom point in the slowdown in the Chinese economy," Power said