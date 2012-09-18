FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-TABLE-Australia updates iron ore, coal forecasts
#Basic Materials
September 18, 2012 / 12:30 AM / in 5 years

RPT-TABLE-Australia updates iron ore, coal forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats to more subscribers)
    Sept 18 (Reuters) - Following are revised forecasts for
production and exports of key Australian minerals and energy
resources issued by the   Bureau of Resources and Energy
Economics on Tuesday.
    
                      2011/12       2012/13        2012/13
                                 Prev f'cast      New f'cast
    IRON ORE (million tonnes)
    Production         509           527            526
    Exports            463           510            509
    Value (A$ bln)     62.79         66.94          53.16
          
                                   Previous       New f'cast
    METALLURGICAL COAL (Million tonnes)
    Production         146           164            164
    Exports            142           161            160
    Value (A$ bln)     30.31         29.68          25.99
        
    AVERAGE CONTRACT PRICES      2012               2013
                             Prev     New       Prev    New
    IRON ORE ($US/tonne)     136      126       131     101
    Metallurgical coal       221      211       211     183
       
       
                      2011/12       2012/13        2012/13
                                  Prev f'cast     New f'cast
    THERMAL COAL (million tonnes)
    Production          222.9        244.3          246.1
    Exports             158.4        179.3          181.1
    Value (A$ bln)                   17.12          19.02
    
                                 2011/12    2012/13     2012/13
                                         Prev F'cast  New F'cast
    LNG 
    Production (bln cubic m)     52.3        58.9        59.7
    Exports (million tonnes)     19.25       23.26       23.26
    Value (A$ bln)               12.01       16.04       16.27
        
    For a link to the BREE report: www.bree.gov.au
         

 (Reporting by James Grubel in Canberra; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
