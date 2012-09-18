RPT-TABLE-Australia updates iron ore, coal forecasts

(Repeats to more subscribers) Sept 18 (Reuters) - Following are revised forecasts for production and exports of key Australian minerals and energy resources issued by the Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics on Tuesday. 2011/12 2012/13 2012/13 Prev f'cast New f'cast IRON ORE (million tonnes) Production 509 527 526 Exports 463 510 509 Value (A$ bln) 62.79 66.94 53.16 Previous New f'cast METALLURGICAL COAL (Million tonnes) Production 146 164 164 Exports 142 161 160 Value (A$ bln) 30.31 29.68 25.99 AVERAGE CONTRACT PRICES 2012 2013 Prev New Prev New IRON ORE ($US/tonne) 136 126 131 101 Metallurgical coal 221 211 211 183 2011/12 2012/13 2012/13 Prev f'cast New f'cast THERMAL COAL (million tonnes) Production 222.9 244.3 246.1 Exports 158.4 179.3 181.1 Value (A$ bln) 17.12 19.02 2011/12 2012/13 2012/13 Prev F'cast New F'cast LNG Production (bln cubic m) 52.3 58.9 59.7 Exports (million tonnes) 19.25 23.26 23.26 Value (A$ bln) 12.01 16.04 16.27 For a link to the BREE report: www.bree.gov.au (Reporting by James Grubel in Canberra; Editing by Ed Davies)