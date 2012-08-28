FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's MMG says era of ever-rising commodities prices over
#Basic Materials
August 28, 2012 / 3:50 AM / 5 years ago

China's MMG says era of ever-rising commodities prices over

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Chinese mining group MMG on Tuesday said the era of ever-increasing minerals commodities prices had passed and the market was going through a sensible adjustment.

MMG, controlled by the Chinese trading house Minmetals, mines a range of minerals, including operating the Century zinc mine in Australia, the third largest in the world.

It also bought Africa-focused copper miner Anvil Mining for $1.3 billion earlier this year and has said it is hunting for additional copper, zinc an nickel acquisitions for up to $7 billion, particularly in central Africa’s copper belt.

The company changed its name this week and is due to report its first-half results on Wednesday. (Reporting by James Regan and Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
