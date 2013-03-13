Australia's Myer posts flat H1, no guidance

SYDNEY, March 14 (Reuters) - Myer Holdings Ltd, Australia’s largest department store chain, beat forecasts by reporting flat first half profits as improved sales offset cost pressures and investment in stores but said it remained cautious about the retail environment.

Myer, which has consistently traded below its 2009 initial public offer price, reported a net profit after tax and non-controlling interests of A$87.9 million ($90.5 million) compared with A$87.3 million a year ago and a consensus of A$84 million, according to the average forecast of five analysts polled by Reuters.

Like-for-like sales rose a better-than-expected 1.7 percent in the second quarter. But Myer said its second half-year earnings would be affected by labour cost and rent pressures. It would not provide full-year sales or profit guidance.

Australian retail sales have shown signs of life in recent months after a series of interest rate cuts, but performance across the sector has been patchy as the industry grapples with a high Australian dollar and a structural shift to more online shopping.

Myer and its closest rival, David Jones Ltd, are also facing increasing competition from global rivals such as Zara, Topshop and Gap Inc which are expanding on their home turf.

Shares in Myer rose as high as A$3.07, its highest since May 2011 and last traded up 4.5 percent at A$3.03. It will pay an interim dividend of 10 cents per share in May. ($1 = 0.9716 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Eric Meijer)