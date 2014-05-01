FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Myer posts fall in Q3 sales
May 1, 2014 / 11:32 PM / 3 years ago

Australia's Myer posts fall in Q3 sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 2 (Reuters) - Australian department store Myer Holdings Ltd reported a 0.9 percent fall in third-quarter total sales to A$646.5 million ($599.5 million), as the impact of store refurbishments outweighed “strong sales growth” during its mid-season sale.

The mid-to-up-market retailer said comparable store sales rose 0.2 percent, but did not provide a dollar figure.

Myer walked away from its proposal to take over rival David Jones Ltd on April 9, after the upmarket department store agreed to accept a $2 billion offer from South African retailer Woolworths Holdings Ltd.

$1 = 1.0785 Australian Dollars Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Richard Pullin

