Australia's Myer H1 profit down 8.1 pct as higher costs hit
March 19, 2014 / 10:26 PM / 4 years ago

Australia's Myer H1 profit down 8.1 pct as higher costs hit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 20 (Reuters) - Australia’s biggest department store, Myer Holdings Ltd, reported a 8.1 percent fall in its first half net profit, hit by higher labour costs and spending on new and refurbished stores.

The mid-to-up-market retailer said its net profit after tax was A$80.7 million ($73.45 million)in the six months ended January 25. That compared with A$87.9 million a year ago, but was higher than an average forecast of A$74.5 million from four analysts. ($1 = 1.0987 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

