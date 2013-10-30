FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NAB posts 9.3 pct rise in annual cash earnings, beats forecast
October 30, 2013

NAB posts 9.3 pct rise in annual cash earnings, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 31 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd posted a 9.3 percent rise in full-year cash earnings on Thursday, beating analysts forecasts on higher earnings from all its banking businesses.

NAB, Australia’s top lender by assets, reported a record full year cash profit of A$5.9 billion ($5.60 billion) compared with A$5.4 billion a year ago.

That was ahead of expectations of A$5.8 billion, according to a consensus forecast from three analysts surveyed by Reuters. Cash earnings, which excludes one-offs and non-cash items, are closely watched by investors. ($1 = 1.0537 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jackie Range; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

