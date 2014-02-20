FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's NAB Q1 cash profit up 7 pct to record
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 20, 2014 / 9:52 PM / 4 years ago

Australia's NAB Q1 cash profit up 7 pct to record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 20 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd , the country’s top lender by assets, on Friday posted record first-quarter cash earnings as bad debts fell by a quarter, outweighing tighter lending margins.

NAB said unaudited cash profit rose 7 percent to A$1.55 billion ($1.39 billion) for the three months to December 31, compared with A$1.45 billion a year ago.

Cash profits, which exclude one-offs, non-cash accounting items and investment gains or losses, are the most closely watched by investors.

$1 = 1.1134 Australian dollars) (Reporting By Byron Kaye; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.