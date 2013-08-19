FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's NAB Q3 rises 7 percent, meets forecast
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 19, 2013 / 11:32 PM / 4 years ago

Australia's NAB Q3 rises 7 percent, meets forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 20 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank met forecasts with a 7 percent rise in third quarter profit, struck on slightly higher revenue due to growth in mortgages and a better customer margin, while bad debt charges eased.

NAB, the nation’s fourth biggest bank by market value, posted cash earnings of A$1.5 billion ($1.37 billion) for the quarter to the end of June, compared to a forecast of A$1.49 billion from three analysts.

“NAB has produced a solid third quarter result reflecting strong momentum in personal banking and lower loan losses in our UK businesses,” NAB Chief Executive Cameron Clyne said in a statement on Tuesday.

The bank’s charge for bad and doubtful debts was down 10 percent to A$489 million for the quarter, on lower charges from business banking and NAB’s struggling UK business.

Cash earnings, which exclude one-offs and non-cash accounting items, are closely watched by investors. ($1 = 1.0931 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jackie Range; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.