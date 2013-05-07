FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's NAB delivers 25bps cut in mortgage rate
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 7, 2013 / 5:12 AM / 4 years ago

Australia's NAB delivers 25bps cut in mortgage rate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 7 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank, Australia’s largest bank by assets, lowered its variable mortgage rate by 25 basis points on Tuesday, passing on the full quarter-point cut in the official cash rate.

The move came minutes after the Reserve Bank of Australia reduced its main cash rate to a record low 2.75 percent from 3.0 percent.

NAB said it would cut its standard variable home loan rate to 6.13 percent, giving customers savings worth $62.50 per month in interest on the average $300,000 home loan. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.