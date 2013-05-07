Australia's NAB delivers 25bps cut in mortgage rate

SYDNEY, May 7 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank, Australia’s largest bank by assets, lowered its variable mortgage rate by 25 basis points on Tuesday, passing on the full quarter-point cut in the official cash rate.

The move came minutes after the Reserve Bank of Australia reduced its main cash rate to a record low 2.75 percent from 3.0 percent.

NAB said it would cut its standard variable home loan rate to 6.13 percent, giving customers savings worth $62.50 per month in interest on the average $300,000 home loan. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)