FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australian navy signs up for wave power at its main base
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 16, 2012 / 6:26 AM / in 5 years

Australian navy signs up for wave power at its main base

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CANBERRA, July 16 (Reuters) - Australia’s navy is seeking not only to rules the waves but to harness them, too, signing a power supply deal for its largest base with cutting-edge wave energy company Carnegie Wave, Carnegie said on Monday.

Carnegie Wave has completed the first stage of its project based in Perth, the capital of Western Australia state, and expects to supply all the electricity generated from the project to the base, HMAS Stirling, from the end of 2013, the company said in a statement.

Shares in Carnegie Wave, which also has a wave energy operation in Ireland, surged 34 percent to 5.1 Australian cents on the news.

Submerged buoys use wave energy to pump pressurised water to onshore turbines, generating electricity.

The company won a A$10 million ($10.2 million) grant earlier this year from Prime Minister Julia Gillard’s government, which is keen to promote clean energy investment.

“I am very pleased that we’ve been able to support the development of this world-leading technology ... through a new relationship between Carnegie Wave and our defence force,” Gillard told reporters in announcing the deal in Perth.

HMAS Stirling is named for a British Royal Navy captain who established the first European settlement in Western Australia in 1829.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.