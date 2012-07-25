FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Newcrest says Q4 gold output drops 16 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 25, 2012 / 11:25 PM / in 5 years

Australia's Newcrest says Q4 gold output drops 16 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 26 (Reuters) - Newcrest Mining, the world’s No.3 gold producer, on Thursday met its revised full-year production guidance, which was lowered in April after the company said it was struggling to meet targets.

Newcrest said cash margins remained strong at A$970 ($1,000)per ounce and cash costs were slightly below its guidance.

For the June quarter, Newcrest reported a 16 percent fall in production to 587,310 ounces of gold, taking fiscal 2012 output to 2.286 million ounces.

Output of 163,059 ounces from its flagship Lihir mine in Papua New Guinea was near the middle of company guidance of 150,000-180,000 ounces for the June quarter.

JP Morgan had forecast Newcrest would produce 2.29 million ounces for the year, with the Lihir mine yielding 152,000 ounces in the June quarter. ($1 = 0.9743 Australian dollars) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.