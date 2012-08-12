FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Newcrest posts 2 pct rise in underlying profit
August 12, 2012 / 11:26 PM / 5 years ago

Australia's Newcrest posts 2 pct rise in underlying profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Australia’s Newcrest Mining , the world’s No.3 gold miner, on Monday reported a 2 percent rise in full-year underlying profit that was close to expectations.

Underlying profit rose to A$1.08 billion, it said in a statement, compared to expectations for A$1.1 billion.

Newcrest said it expects to produce 2.3 to 2.5 million ounces of gold in the year ahead, up from 2.286 million ounces in the 2012 financial year.

Newcrest’s shares have fallen 17.8 percent so far this year after repeated problems at its Lihir mine in Papua New Guinea and its Cadia East development in Australia forced it to downgrade its production guidance several times. ($1 = 0.9470 Australian dollars) (Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by John Mair)

