Murdoch changes leadership of News Corp Australia

CANBERRA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp appointed Julian Clarke as chief executive of its Australian arm News Corp Australia on Friday, replacing former pay TV boss Kim Williams after less than two years in the job.

Clarke has a strong publishing background and was most recently chairman of the Herald and Weekly Times group.

“He is an experienced executive with a unique understanding of our company’s culture, and the immense energy and clarity of vision necessary to drive our properties forward at this challenging time for all media in all countries,” Murdoch said in a statement.

Williams was appointed chief executive in December 2011, after 10 years as chief executive of Australia’s dominant pay TV operator Foxtel, which is half owned by News Corp Australia.