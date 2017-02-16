FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
First Quantum says restores access to Ravensthorpe nickel mine
#Market News
February 16, 2017 / 7:37 AM / 6 months ago

First Quantum says restores access to Ravensthorpe nickel mine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Access to the Ravensthorpe nickel mining complex in Australia has been re-established following heavy rains last weekend that flooded local roadways, owner First Quantum Minerals said on Thursday.

There were concerns that supplies of nickel from Ravensthorpe would be cut off, exacerbating an already tight global supply pool that has pushed the metal's price to its highest since mid-December.

In a statement emailed to Reuters, the company said the road leading to the port of Esperance, where it exports about 25,000 tonnes of nickel annually, had reopened.

There was no declaration of force majeure due to the incident, according to the company.

First Quantum told Reuters on Feb. 13 it had reserved the right to declare force majeure if required.

"We have re-routed transporters so they can use the open highway to the east via Esperance," First Quantum said.

Up to 126 mm of rain fell in areas around the mine, according to the weather bureau. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Tom Hogue)

